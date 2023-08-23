SC stays trial court's order to Azam Khan give voice sample in hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial court's order directing senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan to give voice sample in a 2007 hate speech case.
A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the UP government and others on a plea by Khan.
The petitioner led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal challenged the the Allahabad High Court's order of July 25 which refused to interfere with the trial court's order.
The matter related to alleged hate speech made by Khan in a public meeting in Rampur in August, 2007. It was alleged he made offensive remarks to a particular community.
His voice sample was sought to ascertain the veracity of CD produced in the case.
Khan and his family faced over 80 FIRs including of land grabbing after the change of regime in the state.