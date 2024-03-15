SC takes strong note of non-setting of specialised adoption agency in 370 districts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday voiced displeasure over the failure to set up Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAA), meant to streamline the adoption process of abandoned and surrendered children, in 370 districts across the country, and warned states and union territories of 'coercive steps' for non-compliance of its directions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra lamented that out of 760 districts in the country, 370 do not have functional SAAs, a necessary legal requirement under the Juvenile Justice Act.