SC tells States, UTs to respond to NCPCR’s guidelines on appointment of ‘Support Persons’ in POCSO cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has told States and Union Territories to respond to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' guidelines for compulsory appointment of support persons for the victims of child sexual abuse.

The guidelines prepared by NCPCR are likely to benefit over 2.5 lakh victims of the pending POCSO cases across the country.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh also directed all the States and Union Territories to submit their response within four weeks with respect to the NCPCR guidelines regarding the appointment, qualification and duties of support persons in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses cases.