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SC to consider if Karnataka HC's division bench should hear only appeals against jail term exceeding 14 yrs

A bench of Justices K V Vishwanathan and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the Attorney General of India for rendering assistance to the court.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Court

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