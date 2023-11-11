SC to examine PIL seeking removal of duplicate entries in electoral rolls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has decided to consider a plea raising the issue of duplicate entries in the electoral rolls.

The court directed that the plea by Samvidhan Bachao Trust should be served on standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution has been invoked, inter alia, for ensuring that while the exercise of revising the electoral rolls is carried out in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950, adequate steps are taken in regard to electors who have shifted or have died or where there are duplicate entries.