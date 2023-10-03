SC to hear Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking to quash FIR against him on October 9

The Supreme Court has posted the hearing of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case on October 9.

The apex court also asked Andhra Pradesh government to place before it the entire compilation of documents that had been filed filed before the High Court.

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with a case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

