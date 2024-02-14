SC to pronounce judgement on Feb 15 on validity of Electoral Bonds Scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Thursday to a plea challenging the validity of the 2018 electoral bonds scheme, meant for political parties to receive donations in the country.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would render the verdict on a batch of petitions filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, CPI(M), MP Congress leader Jaya Thakur and others.

The court had November 2, 2023 reserved its judgment after three full days of hearing.

The electoral bonds scheme was notified on January 2, 2018. It introduced money instruments through which companies and individuals in India can donate to political parties anonymously by buying bonds from the notified State Bank of India branches.