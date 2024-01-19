SC orders UP Congress to deposit Rs 1 cr for hiring vehicles for rallies, PMs' visits between 1981-1989

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the Congress, said the petitioner is assailing the findings of the high court as the total amount of Rs 2.68 crore is disputed.

Justice Kant said, "To contest the amount, if you file a civil suit, it will take another 20-30 years for adjudication. Then there will be first appeal, second appeal and other proceedings after the decree. Instead, we are thinking of appointing an arbitrator to determine the actual liability of the petitioner."

Khurshid agreed to the suggestion of the bench.