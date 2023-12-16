SC upholding abrogation of Article 370 a 'disturbing feature', says Justice Nariman

Retired Justice Rohinton F Nariman, former Supreme Court judge and ex-Solicitor General of India, expressed concern on Friday about the potential consequences of a recent bill aimed at regulating the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.
He suggested that once the bill becomes an act, it should be declared "arbitrary". He said, "If it is not (struck down), it is fraught with the greatest danger to democracy (sic)".
Highlighting the recent Supreme Court judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370, Nariman termed it a "disturbing feature", as reported by The Indian Express.
“You (government) needed this because you wished to bypass a very important Article 356 (5) which essentially deals with circumstances in which there is a constitutional breakdown in the state and the centre takes over,” he said.
According to him, the provision might be used in two circumstances: a national emergency or a declaration from the electoral commission that voting is not possible in the state in question, which, according to Nariman, was not obtained.
He also criticised the lengthy four-year duration it took for the Supreme Court to reach its verdict and the lack of a decision regarding the conditions of converting a state into two Union Territories.
Furthermore, discussing the media's role as a watchdog, Nariman condemned tax raids on the BBC office after they aired a documentary on the Gujarat riots. He said that "tax raids should be termed illegal and unconstitutional" to protect the media in the country.
Nariman then spoke about the Supreme Court Collegium, saying that the "present system is worst but there is nothing better (sic)". He suggested a collegium of retired judges, selected by practicing advocates in the SC and HC to handle judicial appointments.
Talking about the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) appointment process, he mentioned that the Supreme Court decided it should be appointed by a panel consisting of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and Chief Justice of India. "It was very crucial because if Election Commissioners happen to be partisan, then there is no free and fair election, and there is no democracy," he said.
“If you are going to get the CEC and other election commissioners appointed in this fashion, free and fair elections are going to become a chimera. Where you have two from the executive, the PM and a minister against LoP which is 2:1 always, and out goes the EC (sic),” he added.
In order for the position of CEC to be considered "independent," Nariman said that the CEC must be granted a five-year tenure.
"In my opinion, the CEC Bill should be struck down for the asking as an arbitrary piece of legislation, because it severely imperils the independence of the working of the election commission. I sincerely hope so. If it is not, it is fraught with the greatest danger to democracy (sic)," Nariman said.