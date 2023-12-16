SC upholding abrogation of Article 370 a 'disturbing feature', says Justice Nariman

Retired Justice Rohinton F Nariman, former Supreme Court judge and ex-Solicitor General of India, expressed concern on Friday about the potential consequences of a recent bill aimed at regulating the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

He suggested that once the bill becomes an act, it should be declared "arbitrary". He said, "If it is not (struck down), it is fraught with the greatest danger to democracy (sic)".