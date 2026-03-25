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SC upholds anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in sexual assault case

Counsel for the survivor submitted that the high court's observations regarding the consensual relationship could adversely affect the trial.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsCongressSupreme Courtbail

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