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SC upholds NGT order that landlord cannot be liable for environmental violations committed by tenant

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Sachdeva refused to interfere with the Tribunal's November 14, 2025 order.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:02 IST

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