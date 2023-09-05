SC urged to take contempt action against TN govt over failure to act against Udhayanidhi

A group of former judges, retired bureaucrats, and Army veterans have asked Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud to take suo motu contempt action against the Tamil Nadu government over its failure to act upon the "hate speech" made by Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi about Sanatan Dharma.

In a letter, they claimed the Tamil Nadu government's failure to take action against the ,inister runs in the face of the Supreme Court's judgements in the case of 'Shaheen Abdulla vs Union of India and Ors' and 'Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay vs Union of India'.

The Supreme Court had then directed that state governments should take suo motu action against any hate speech incident without waiting for any complaint. Thus, cases should be suo motu registered and the offenders should have proceedings initiated against them in accordance with law. Any hesitation to act as per the directions would be viewed as contempt of court, a letter by over two hundred people, including former HC judges, stated.

The letter signed by Delhi High Court's former judge Justice S N Dhingra, among others, said a few days ago, Udhayanidhi, a serving minister in the Tamil Nadu government, while addressing a press conference in Chennai stated, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate the Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma), rather than opposing it”.