SC voices concern over HCs not listing bail pleas of co-accused before same bench

The petitioner said his co-accused was granted bail by a coordinate bench of the High Court but his application was rejected.

After putting forth his argument, the petitioner preferred to withdraw his special leave petition.

The court then did not go into the merits of the matter.

The bench, however, underscored that such situations should be avoided.

"We have to reiterate the concern of this court on the lethargy in following the earlier orders in the matter of dealing with bail applications arising out of the same FIR to avoid conflicting decisions. We shall not be understood to have said that at all circumstances co-accused in such cases are invariably entitled to parity and that such entitlement is certainly dependent on various relevant facts and factors (sic)," the bench said.

On July 31, 2023, the Supreme Court had said it had come across various matters from the High Court of Allahabad, wherein matters arising out of the same FIR are placed before different judges.

"This leads to an anomalous situation. In as much as some of the judges grant bail and some other judges refuse to grant bail, even when the role attributed to the applicants is almost similar. We find that it will be appropriate that all the matters pertaining to one FIR are listed before the same judge so that there is consistency in the orders passed (sic)," the court had then said.

The Supreme Court had then issued a direction to the Registrar (Judicial) to communicate the said order to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court of Allahabad.

"Now, taking note of the fact that such situations are occurring in other High Courts as well, we are of the view that the Registrar (Judicial) of the Registry of this court be directed to communicate this order along with a copy of the order dated 31.07.2023 to the Registrar (Judicial) of all the High Courts. On their receipt, they shall place the orders before the Chief Justice of the respective High Courts," the bench said, its order on December 12, 2023.