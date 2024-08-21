SC women lawyers body condemns spurt of violence against women, infants

"We also urge that Gender Sensitization Committees come into place in all public and private sectors in consonance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Guidelines," the association said in a press release.

The association said it is "deeply shocked, traumatised, agonised and pained" by the recent spurt of crimes against women, girls and infants, at the hands of "brutal, insensitive perverted perpetrators, nymphomaniac, pedophiles and sexual offenders".

"These incidents have shaken our collective conscience to the core," they said calling upon government officials, legal authorities, and the public to unite in addressing these pressing issues with the urgency and seriousness they demand.

"Only through comprehensive and coordinated action can we hope to create a safer, more equitable society for all women," it said.

The association also noted that while the women of the nation feel "insecure and unsafe", no quantum of stringent laws seemed to be working as a deterrent.