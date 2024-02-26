Scheduled Tribes panel issues notices to Centre, West Bengal over plight of tribals in Sundarbans

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has issued notices to the Centre and the West Bengal government, seeking factual and action-taken reports on the issues of child marriage, human trafficking, human-wildlife conflict and corruption plaguing the state's Sundarbans region.

The commission issued the notices last week following a representation from rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

The tribal population (2,11,927) in the region, comprising primarily the Munda, Santhal, Bhumij and Oraon tribes, remains marginalised despite being the earliest settlers, Tripathy said in his representation to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

He highlighted that child marriages were prevalent in the Sundarbans, a cluster of low-lying islands in the Bay of Bengal famous for its unique mangrove forests.

It is common for girls to marry at 15-16 years. Around 15 cases of underage marriages are reported annually in the Hasnabad panchayat, Tripathy said, adding that conservative attitudes contribute to the high rate of child marriages.

Human trafficking is a major concern, with West Bengal ranking second in the number of missing women and girls, the activist said.