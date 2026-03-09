Schools in Kashmir reopen after a week-long unrest following Khamenei's killing

<p>Schools and colleges in Kashmir finally reopened today, ending a seven-day shutdown amidst the regional unrest following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel air strike.</p>.<p>Social media is buzzing with visuals of the students returning to school.</p>.<p>Students in Awantipora queue up as schools reopen following a week-long closure in Kashmir.</p>.<p>Students gather for morning assembly in Srinagar as schools officially resume following a subsequent week-long closure due to Khamenei's killing.</p>.<p>A student gets off a school bus after educational institutions reopened following a week-long closure.</p>.<p>Srinagar students attend their first morning assembly of the session after protests delayed the reopening of schools by a week.</p>.<p>A teacher warmly welcomes a student back to campus on the first day of classes following the week-long shutdown.</p>.<p>School students attend a morning assembly as schools across the Valley return to full operation.</p>