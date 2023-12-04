Schools, offices shut, thousands evacuated as cyclone Michaung nears

Authorities in southern India on Monday closed schools and offices, halted flights and evacuated coastal areas ahead of a severe cyclonic storm expected to make landfall in the next 24 hours, causing torrential rains.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to land on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the country's weather office said, with sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph), gusting to 110 kph.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Tamil Nadu were on high alert for damage, officials in both states said, with warnings issued for fishermen not to venture out into the sea.