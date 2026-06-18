Scope for nearly 3 crore new ration cards after states remove ineligible beneficiaries: Pralhad Joshi

<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Thursday said that state governments can issue nearly three crore more ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, following the removal of over 2.21 crore ineligible cards from the Public Distribution System (PDS).</p><p>Addressing the launch of a smart warehousing system, Joshi clarified that the deletions were carried out entirely by state governments using their own verification criteria, with no direct action taken by the Centre.</p>.No shortfall in supply of fertiliser to Karnataka, says Pralhad Joshi.<p>The Union Food Ministry had earlier identified 8.51 crore potentially ineligible beneficiaries — including names of deceased persons, income-tax payers, and four-wheeler owners — and shared the list with states for necessary action. </p><p>Joshi noted that states have so far acted on 2.21 crore of these cases.</p><p>“Out of 8.51 crore, states have withdrawn 2.21 crore ration cards. We have not withdrawn,” he said adding that states have been given the flexibility to include deserving beneficiaries.</p><p>“Nearly 3 crore more ration cards can be issued to eligible people by various state governments,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.</p><p>He pointed out that the exercise has not been uniform across the country, with some states completing the cleanup while others are still in the process of identifying ineligible entries. </p><p>The total number of ration cards currently stands at 79 crore. Joshi stressed that the government’s priority remains ensuring food security for the needy rather than reducing expenditure. </p>.Despite global disruptions, Pralhad Joshi assures Karnataka has sufficient fertilizer supply for Kharif 2026.<p>The target for free food grain distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) continues to be 80 crore beneficiaries.</p><p>The minister credited the digitisation of the PDS for enabling this transparent exercise. As a result, 98.5 per cent of food grains distributed under PMGKY are now authenticated through Aadhaar numbers and electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) machines, he said. </p>