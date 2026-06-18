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Scope for nearly 3 crore new ration cards after states remove ineligible beneficiaries: Pralhad Joshi

The total number of ration cards currently stands at 79 crore.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshiration cards

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