'Scorpion' remark against PM: Supreme Court extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday extended by four weeks the stay on the trial court proceedings against Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> in a defamation case filed for his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remark targeting Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti has granted four weeks' time to Delhi police and the complainant to file their responses to Tharoor's plea.</p>.<p>"The interim order (of stay on the defamation proceedings) to continue," directed the bench.</p>.<p>The counsel appearing for Delhi police argued the main issue in the case was whether complainant Rajiv Babbar, a BJP leader, was an aggrieved party.</p>.<p>The top court, on September 10, had stayed the proceedings before the trial court in the defamation case filed against Tharoor.</p>.<p>The Congress MP had moved the top court against the high court's August 29 order, which refused to quash the defamation proceedings against him.</p>.<p>Tharoor had sought setting aside the trial court's April 27, 2019, order summoning him as an accused in the criminal defamation complaint.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed against Tharoor in the trial court by Babbar, who claimed that his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.</p>.<p>In October 2018, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling". The Congress leader had said it was an "extraordinarily striking metaphor". </p>