'Scorpion' remark against PM: Supreme Court extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti has granted four weeks' time to Delhi police and the complainant to file their responses to Tharoor's plea.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 09:59 IST
