JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court has deployed use of AI technology for transcribing oral arguments, particularly in the Constitution Bench matters since February.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 15:50 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The artificial intelligence (AI) committee of the Supreme Court has identified its use to keep track of pending cases and to have a special focus on old matters and those pertaining to senior citizens, women and the marginalised, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court has deployed use of AI technology for transcribing oral arguments, particularly in the Constitution Bench matters since February.

In almost 10 (main) constitution bench matters, transcripts of arguments by use of artificial intelligence have been generated and these are published through the official website of the Supreme Court.

Meghwal said the use of AI tool technology is currently being done on trial basis for constitution bench matters only.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 December 2023, 15:50 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtArjun Ram MeghwalArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT