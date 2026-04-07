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SDHI secures India's first order for an ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029, with subsequent deliveries scheduled at four-month intervals.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 03:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 03:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsfuelAmmonia

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