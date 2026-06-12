Seafarers' bodies demand protection for civilian crews after US Navy attacks kill 3 Indians

<p>Mumbai: The deaths of three Indian seafarers in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-lodged-a-strong-protest-with-the-american-side-mea-takes-up-issue-with-us-over-attack-on-indian-seafarers-4035528"> attacks on merchant vessels</a> by United States' Navy along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> have triggered alarm across India's maritime sector, with the country's three leading seafarers' organisations on Friday demanding enhanced protection for civilian crews operating in conflict-hit waters and urgent intervention by the government and international maritime authorities.</p><p>The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI), All India Seafarers Union (AISU) and Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) issued separate statements expressing concern over the attacks involving tankers MT Settebello, MT Marivex and MT Jalveer, warning that escalating tensions in West Asia were exposing merchant mariners to unprecedented risks.</p><p>The attacks claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers — Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasia and Chief Engineer Patanala Suresh — sending shockwaves through the global maritime community.</p>.<p>According to information shared by the unions, all 24 crew members aboard MT Marivex were safely evacuated, while all 20 Indian crew members aboard the Indian-owned tanker MT Jalveer were rescued. However, the attack on MT Settebello resulted in fatalities, making it one of the most serious incidents involving Indian maritime personnel in recent years.</p><p>"These incidents underscore the escalating dangers faced by seafarers operating in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz. Seafarers are civilian workers who keep the world's trade and energy supply chains moving, and they must never become victims of geopolitical conflict," said Milind Kandalgaonkar, General Secretary-cum-Treasurer of NUSI.</p>.<p>Kandalgaonkar urged governments, maritime administrations, international organisations and shipowners to take coordinated measures to secure vessels transiting high-risk waters. He also appealed to the Government of India and the Directorate General of Shipping to closely monitor the evolving situation and provide timely assistance to Indian seafarers serving in the region.</p><p>The AISU condemned attacks on merchant shipping and said civilian vessels engaged in peaceful commercial activities should never become targets of military action.</p><p>"Merchant vessels are engaged in peaceful commercial activities and must never become targets of conflict or hostile actions. The safety, security and welfare of seafarers must remain the highest priority for governments, international organisations, shipowners and maritime stakeholders," said AISU President Sanjay V. Pawar.</p><p>AISU Working President Abhijeet D. Sangle said the incidents highlighted the urgent need for stronger security protocols and welfare measures for crew members operating in volatile regions.</p>.UN chief condemns attack on tanker that killed three Indian seafarers: Spokesperson.<p>"We stand in solidarity with affected seafarers, their families and the shipping community. Shipowners and managers must implement enhanced security measures, maintain transparent communication with crew members and their families, and ensure adequate insurance protection, counselling and emergency assistance," Sangle said.</p><p>The FSUI adopted a stronger position, alleging that military strikes by the United States on the vessels had created deep anxiety among Indian seafarers and their families.</p><p>"Seafarers are workers. They are not soldiers. They do not participate in wars, military operations or geopolitical confrontations. Their responsibility is to ensure the movement of essential commodities, energy supplies and international trade upon which the global economy depends. The lives of civilian maritime workers must never be endangered by military actions," said Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of FSUI.</p><p>Pointing out that India is among the world's largest suppliers of maritime manpower, with more than three lakh Indian seafarers serving aboard merchant vessels globally, Yadav said their safety should be treated as a matter of national concern.</p>.Day after US missile strike on ship kills 3 Indians, 20 seafarers narrowly escape in another attack in Strait of Hormuz.<p>The FSUI demanded a full and independent international investigation into the incidents, strengthening of naval protection for merchant vessels, creation of a permanent crisis-management mechanism involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Directorate General of Shipping, Indian Navy, shipowners and seafarers' unions, as well as enhanced compensation and rehabilitation support for affected families.</p><p>The union also called for mandatory war-risk allowances, higher insurance coverage and the establishment of internationally supervised safe maritime corridors in conflict-affected regions.</p><p>"The deaths of Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasia and Patanala Suresh are a painful reminder that seafarers continue to bear the human cost of conflicts in which they have no stake. Their sacrifice must not be forgotten, and their deaths must lead to concrete action to improve the protection of maritime workers everywhere," Yadav said.</p><p>All three organisations were unanimous that seafarers should never become collateral victims of geopolitical conflicts and called for stronger international safeguards to protect merchant shipping and the civilian workforce that underpins global trade and energy supplies.</p>