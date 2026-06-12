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Seafarers' bodies demand protection for civilian crews after US Navy attacks kill 3 Indians

India's three leading seafarers' organisations on Friday have demanded enhanced protection for civilian crews operating in conflict-hit waters.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsUSMiddle EastUS NavyStrait of Hormuz

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