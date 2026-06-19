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Seamless passport service serves as engine for prosperous, Viksit Bharat: S Jaishankar

The external affairs minister said the passport service today has become "swift" and "accessible", while acquiring a passport was akin to a privilege earlier.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsPassportS Jaishankar

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