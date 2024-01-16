Seat-sharing issues among I.N.D.I.A partners will be resolved, coalition will win LS polls: Rahul

He also said there is mutual respect and affection between the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which he asserted is 'an ideological formation' that is in opposition to the idea of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).