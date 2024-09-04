SEBI employees write to Finance Ministry against 'toxic' culture under Madhabi Puri Buch: Report

The publication also states that the "core of their grievance" is that some officials in positions of power have been "shouting" and "calling names" at them, and that there is "no defence from the senior management".

The letter also alleges, "Senior management seems to conveniently forget to also adopt best-in-class man management, leadership, and motivation methods towards its employees. This method of leadership wherein employees are browbeaten into submission with shouting, using harsh and unprofessional language has to stop."

The letter sent to the finance ministry also alleges that turnstile gates have been installed to "monitor the intra-day attendance of employees" in order to have "complete control of their every movement".

SEBI, as per the communication, has bumped up key result area targets by 20 to 50 for the ongoing fiscal year, which according to the complainants is unrealistic.

"Employees are not robots with a knob that one can turn and increase the output," it said.

The in-house mental health counsellor is also now reportedly "overburdened with employees facing mental health issues".

The publication reported that SEBI has said the key result area targets have been reviewed after employees flagged these issue, post which three to four levels of management have reaffirmed the same.