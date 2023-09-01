Secretariat for election management, coordination committee, among others on agenda for I.N.D.I.A meet

To firm up its formation, the parties convening at Mumbai under the I.N.D.I.A grouping are likely to decide upon a Secretariat for election management among the various parties, finalise a few key issues to rally behind in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and come up with a coordination committee.

During the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, which started in Mumbai on Thursday, leaders involved said that there is a strong likelihood that a socio-economic and political resolution could be passed. The resolution could be drafted by three senior leaders of three different parties.

Sources involved with the meeting said that a senior leader could be selected by the grouping to head a team or Secretariat for better election management among the parties. A Common Minimum Programme (CMP) is in the works, which was also taken up in the meeting held in Bengaluru last month.