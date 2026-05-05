'Secular parties' can't stop BJP; Muslims should create independent leadership: Owaisi

<p>A day after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-wave-of-anti-incumbency-unpopularity-22-out-of-35-ministers-lose-3991732">BJP defeated TMC</a> in West Bengal Assembly elections, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Muslims to unite and create an "independent political leadership". "Secular parties will not be able to stop the BJP's expansion," he said.</p><p>Owaisi also claimed that parties like AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and TMC tried to "play soft Hindutva" in the past, while credited the defeat of TMC to SIR of electoral votes and "exploitation of Muslims".</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee says won't resign as CM: What happens next.<p>"It is high time that Muslims must get united and create their own political leadership to at least have a voice to raise their marginalisation, and to have elected representatives who can work for development," the AIMIM leader claimed.</p><p>Attacking TMC, Owaisi said that West Bengal would have witnessed development if Mamata's party had treated "Muslims as citizens and not as a vote bank". While saying that the people's choice in Bengal must be respected, Owaisi said that "secular parties" will not be able to stop BJP.</p>.‘Learning from Bengal poll results’? Akhilesh Yadav shares post with Lord Hanuman’s picture.<p>"The people of West Bengal have given power to the BJP. We have to respect that decision. It is the people's decision. Thirdly, I am of the opinion that I have been consistently saying that these so-called secular parties will not be able to stop BJP," he said.</p><p>Referring to Assam elections, where BJP won by a massive margin, Owaisi said that Muslims in the state would have gotten "stronger voice" if Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF had won more seats.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>