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'Secular parties' can't stop BJP; Muslims should create independent leadership: Owaisi

Attacking TMC, Owaisi said that West Bengal would have witnessed development if Mamata's party had treated "Muslims as citizens and not as a vote bank".
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMuslimsTMCAsaduddin Owaisi

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