Security breach rocks Parliament; Opposition questions Shah for no statement in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Parliament witnessed no business for the second consecutive day on Friday following noisy protests over Opposition's demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Lok Sabha by two “intruders” whose entry was “facilitated” by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were first adjourned till 2 PM soon after the Houses assembled in the morning and later for the day with the Opposition MPs shouting slogans and demanding an immediate discussion on Wednesday's security breach when two youths jumped into the Lower House's Chamber with smoke canisters in their hands.

Opposition sources said they will continue to raise their demand vociferously on Monday also.

The proceedings started as 14 MPs – 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha – who were suspended on Thursday while demanding Shah’s statement held a silent protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House complex.

The government appeared not in a mood to accede to the Opposition demand and as protest escalated Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing Lok Sabha and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first adjourned the Houses till 2 PM. Similar scenes repeated when the Houses reassembled and were adjourned for the day within a minute.

Lok Sabha saw MPs holding placards and trooping into the Well of the House seeking his presence in the House. They were also seeking action against Simha.

In Rajya Sabha at 11 AM, Dhankhar said he had received 23 notices regarding the "serious situation" arising from Wednesday's Parliament security breach and that investigations are underway and will be taken to a logical conclusion.