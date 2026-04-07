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Delhi Assembly security breach: Masked man arrested hours after he placed bouquet outside Speaker’s office; total 3 held

The SUV entered the premises by forcing its way through one of the gates, where the security was less.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 23:55 IST
India NewsDelhi AssemblySecurity BreachBomb threat

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