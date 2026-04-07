<p>In a major security breach, a masked man drove an SUV into Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon and escaped after placing a bouquet outside the Speaker’s office. However, he was nabbed within hours, police said.</p>.<p>The police later detained two others and also seized the vehicle.</p><p>The SUV entered the premises by forcing its way through one of the gates, where the security was less.</p>.<p>The driver was identified as Sarabjit, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Police sounded a high alert following the incident, even as investigators and bomb disposal squads conducted intensive searches in the Assembly premises and adjoining areas.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 2 pm when the UP-registered vehicle entered the premises.</p>.Delhi Assembly security breach | Masked man rams SUV inside premises, places bouquet, leaves; 3 arrested.<p>As soon as he entered the premises, officials said, the driver proceeded towards the office of Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a bouquet near the porch and sped away. There was less security at the gate through which the driver entered, as the Assembly was not in session.</p>.<p>Authorities are treating the incident as a security breach, officials said, adding it has raised "serious" concerns.</p>.<p>Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the spot soon after the incident, while investigators started checking CCTV footage and intensified efforts to apprehend the person behind the wheel.</p>.<p>Forensic teams also examined the bouquet, which was kept near the Speaker's office, while the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, which conducted searches, ruled out any explosive threat.</p>