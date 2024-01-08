Security scare for Salman Khan: 2 arrested with fake IDs for trying to enter his farmhouse

Two individuals found themselves in a legal mess after attempting to gain access to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. The incident took place on January 4.
Both culprits, identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing, hailed from other states and had travelled to Mumbai with a singular ambition: to catch a glimpse of their beloved film stars.
Presently, they face charges of trespassing and are presently in police custody.
The accused tried to enter Salman's secure compound by climbing up a tree located adjacent to the perimeter fence.
In an interview with ANI, inspector Anil Patil said, "A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being conducted."
When apprehended by the security guard, the accused offered a seemingly innocuous explanation for their actions, claiming to be avid fans who merely wished to meet Salman Khan.
However, suspicion arose as they provided false identities and presented counterfeit Aadhaar cards when requested for identification.
This incident underscores the heightened security measures surrounding Salman Khan.
Salman Khan had been granted Y+ security cover the previous year in response to threats emanating from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.
In March 2023, the actor received a threat mail purportedly sent by the gang, headed by Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Punjab Jail. Bishnoi is accused of masterminding the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The threat mail conveyed that Goldy Brar, a gangster based in Canada and a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, sought an audience with the actor.
