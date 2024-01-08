Security scare for Salman Khan: 2 arrested with fake IDs for trying to enter his farmhouse

Two individuals found themselves in a legal mess after attempting to gain access to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. The incident took place on January 4.

Both culprits, identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing, hailed from other states and had travelled to Mumbai with a singular ambition: to catch a glimpse of their beloved film stars.

Presently, they face charges of trespassing and are presently in police custody.

The accused tried to enter Salman's secure compound by climbing up a tree located adjacent to the perimeter fence.

In an interview with ANI, inspector Anil Patil said, "A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being conducted."