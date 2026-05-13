Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Seems Dattatreya Hosabale's recent US trip impacted him as well as RSS: Congress's dig over Pakistan remarks

The opposition party also wondered how the "bhakt brigade, including the various TV channels", would have frothed, fumed and fulminated if the remarks were made by someone else.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 06:25 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us