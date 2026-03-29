<p>Mumbai: Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat’s remand was extended by three days on Sunday, even as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">Special Investigation Team</a> (SIT) is preparing to record statements of people associated with him, including past and present members of the trust he controls.</p>.<p>Kharat, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/astrologer">astrologer</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/numerologist">numerologist</a>, cosmologist and hypnotist, is the founder-president of Shri Shivnika Sansthan, the trust that manages the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple he established at Mirgaon in Nashik.</p>.<p>Amid tight security, Kharat was produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M V Bharade, who extended his remand till April 1.</p>.<p>So far, 10 FIRs -- eight for alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-assault">sexual assault</a> or exploitation and two for cheating -- have been registered against him at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik.</p>.<p>During the proceedings, Public Prosecutor Shailendra Bagde said the investigation was still ongoing and that the accused was not cooperating.</p>.Maharashtra: 'Godman' Ashok Kharat should be kept under protection, says VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar.<p>“The inquiry into the accused’s properties is yet to be completed. Many women are still coming forward to lodge complaints, and further investigation is needed into the so-called water or liquid that Kharat allegedly gave victims to sedate them before sexually exploiting them,” he said, referring to possible depressants.</p>.<p>Advocate M Y Kale, representing one of the victims, said the accused had committed multiple serious offences.</p>.<p>“Therefore, the investigating agency should be given full scope to conduct the probe — this has been my stand from the beginning. Today, when the accused was produced before the court, the prosecution sought three days of police custody. They stated that even during the previous remand periods, the accused did not cooperate,” he said.</p>.<p>The SIT submitted Kharat’s laptops, mobile phone, and certain documents before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/court">court</a>.</p>.<p>SIT investigating officer Kirankumar Suryavanshi also informed the court about the progress of the investigation and sought an extension of Kharat’s police custody.</p>.<p>Defence lawyer Sachin Bhate, however, argued that the SIT was citing the same reasons while seeking remand. “The SIT should specify what investigation has been carried out,” he said.</p>.<p>The prosecution informed the court that data from the accused’s mobile phone has been scanned and a cloned report has been created, which requires further analysis.</p>.<p>An inquiry is also being conducted to determine whether he saved contacts -- particularly political leaders -- under fake identities. Several pieces of digital evidence are yet to be examined, the prosecutor added.</p>.<p>The SIT further informed the court that details of Kharat’s movable and immovable assets are currently under investigation.</p>