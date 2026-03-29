Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Self-style Nashik godman's custody extended till April 1, SIT to grill Ashok Kharat's trust members

The SIT further informed the court that details of Kharat’s movable and immovable assets are currently under investigation.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 11:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 11:12 IST
India NewsSIT investigation

Follow us on :

Follow Us