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‘Self-styled Vishwaguru stands exposed’: Congress' dig at PM Modi over Pakistan's role in US-Iran ceasefire

Jairam Ramesh took to social media, saying that the entire world will cautiously welcome the two-week ceasefire.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:06 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam RameshWest Asia

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