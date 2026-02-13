Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sena (UBT) slams BJP for ‘Aurangzeb’ jibe in Parbhani mayoral poll, cites its tie-ups with AIMIM

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Jadhav claimed that the AIMIM was the BJP's B team, which they were using in the name of Hindutva.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:12 IST
India PoliticsShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Shiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Mayor poll

Follow us on :

Follow Us