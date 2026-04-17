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Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi takes stand different from party, expresses grief on women's quota bill defeat

The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated on Friday in the Lower House.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndia PoliticsPriyanka ChaturvediShiv Sena (UBT)

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