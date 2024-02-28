Senior BJP leaders meet state leaders ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The meetings on Wednesday come amid hectic parleys at the party’s headquarters at the Deendayal Upadhyay Marg where leaders are working on candidates.

Keen to avoid its mistakes in Karnataka, where it had not named candidates till ten days before the elections, the BJP is following its Madhya Pradesh policy where it named candidates months before leading to a stunning victory.

PM Narendra Modi, exhorting party workers at the national Council meet held at Delhi a few weeks ago, said that they have to work hard to win 370 seats, so that the NDA can bag 400 seats.

The party has floated various campaigns to woo women, Dalits and farmers. And to perform well in the 161 seats that it lost or did not contest in 2019, the party is working on a plan to field its bigwigs to campaign in these seats.

PM Modi, Nadda, Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be holding rallies in the coming days.