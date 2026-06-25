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Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit appointed Intelligence Bureau chief

Dixit is widely recognised within the security establishment for his strong ground-level intelligence network and expertise in counter-terrorism.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 19:42 IST
India NewsIntelligence Bureau

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