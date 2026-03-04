Menu
Senior journalist and former Ambassador H K Dua passes away

The 88-year-old was also the media advisor to two prime ministers - Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H D Deve Gowda.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 10:25 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsObituaryobituary reference

