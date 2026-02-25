Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Senior Maoist, another cadre in Chhattisgarh express willingness to surrender: Police

In the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, 2,704 surrendered and 2,004 were arrested in Chhattisgarh, as per officials.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhCPI (Maoists)surrender

Follow us on :

Follow Us