<p>Mumbai: Sense International India (Sense India) has launched SII-SAMWED, described as India’s first structured and statistically validated mental health screening tool for children and young adults with deafblindness and multiple <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disability">disabilities</a>.</p><p>The launch coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month. Sense India said the tool was developed to address the largely neglected emotional and psychological needs of persons with deafblindness, a condition involving combined hearing and vision loss that severely restricts communication and social interaction.</p><p>According to the organisation, nearly 500,000 people in India live with deafblindness, though only a small proportion receive specialised support services.</p>.Bengaluru: Disability sector gets only 1% of CSR funds, says report .<p>The SII-SAMWED tool has been designed for two age groups — children aged 10 to 18 years and young adults aged 19 to 29 years. It assesses mental wellbeing across areas such as emotional regulation, behavioural patterns, social functioning, cognitive and physiological health, and substance use among young adults.</p><p>In a press statement, Sense India said the tool was developed through field research, expert consultation and statistical validation involving 308 children and 117 young adults. It can be administered by parents, special educators and rehabilitation workers within 30 to 40 minutes.</p><p>The organisation said the screening tool has already been introduced in several states across the country for use in educational and clinical settings.</p>