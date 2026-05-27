Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sense India launches mental health screening tool for deafblind persons

According to the organisation, nearly 500,000 people in India live with deafblindness, though only a small proportion receive specialised support services.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsDisabilityblindnessDeaf

Follow us on :

Follow Us