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Sentinels of Simari: One year after Operation Sindoor, villagers try to reclaim narrative of normalcy

Despite being physically separated from the rest of the country by a security fence, people here view themselves as the primary guardians of the country's democracy.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsOperation Sindoor

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