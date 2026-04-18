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Separate case keeps ex-navy official Purnendu Tiwary in Qatari jail; efforts on to free him: Sources

While all other personnel returned to India following a Qatari court's decision to commute the sentences, Tiwary remains in Qatar.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:33 IST
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