Separate rules for civil and defence usage of drones soon

Interestingly, in October 2014, the central government had imposed a blanket ban on the use of civil drones. However, the rules were relaxed in the subsequent years and the Drones Rules, 2021, brought clarity. Under the existing rules, India’s airspace has been classified into three zones: red, yellow and green. While the civilian use of drones is permitted in the green zone, restrictions are imposed in the red and the yellow zones.