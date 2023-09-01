Home
India Political Updates: Amit Shah to inaugurate nationwide call centres today to engage with voters ahead of 2024 LS polls

Track all the political updates from around the country, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 03:47 IST

02:5901 Sep 2023

'Khela has actually happened with Mamata Banerjee, wherever she has gone, she got zero,' says WB BJP MLA

02:5901 Sep 2023

Posters of Shinde put up near the I.N.D.I.A meeting venue

02:3801 Sep 2023

Amit Shah to inaugurate call centres nationwide today to engage with voters ahead of 2024 LS polls

03:4701 Sep 2023

Government has constituted a committee headed by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election': Sources

