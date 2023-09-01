India Political Updates: Amit Shah to inaugurate nationwide call centres today to engage with voters ahead of 2024 LS polls
Track all the political updates from around the country, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 03:47 IST
Highlights
02:5901 Sep 2023
'Khela has actually happened with Mamata Banerjee, wherever she has gone, she got zero,' says WB BJP MLA
02:5901 Sep 2023
Posters of Shinde put up near the I.N.D.I.A meeting venue
02:3801 Sep 2023
Amit Shah to inaugurate call centres nationwide today to engage with voters ahead of 2024 LS polls
Government has constituted a committee headed by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election': Sources
'Khela has actually happened with Mamata Banerjee, wherever she has gone, she got zero,' says WB BJP MLA
Posters of Shinde put up near the I.N.D.I.A meeting venue
Amit Shah to inaugurate call centres nationwide today to engage with voters ahead of 2024 LS polls
"It has been the priority of the Modi government that people's lives should be simple, youth should get employment, women should get respect, farmers should get the right price and poor people should get resources and opportunities for livelihood. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, PM Modi has given this gift to all the sisters of our country by reducing the price of gas cylinders by Rs 200, so that our poor families can get gas cylinders at a cheap price," says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
(Published 01 September 2023, 03:00 IST)