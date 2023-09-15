News Live: J&K L-G pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists

Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, receives rainfall
24:3615 Sep 2023
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, inmates at Nashik Central Jail make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha
24:3615 Sep 2023
J&K L-G pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists
03:1215 Sep 2023
One more person infected with Nipah in Kozhikode, says Kerala Health Minister's office
03:0915 Sep 2023
Murugha seer undergoes treatment in hospital
Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who is in judicial custody in connection with Pocso case, underwent treatment in District General hospital in the city and returned to the prison later. The seer had been suffering from fever for some days and kidney infection
Later, the seer was taken to district general hospital and he underwent the scanning. The report stated that there is no major infection in kidney. Later, the seer was shifted to the prison.
02:5015 Sep 2023
Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, receives rainfall
J&K L-G pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army's XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Thursday paid homage to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district.