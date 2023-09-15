Home
News Live: J&K L-G pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists

Last Updated 15 September 2023, 03:12 IST

02:5015 Sep 2023

Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, receives rainfall

24:3615 Sep 2023

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, inmates at Nashik Central Jail make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha

24:3615 Sep 2023

J&K L-G pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists

03:1215 Sep 2023

One more person infected with Nipah in Kozhikode, says Kerala Health Minister's office

03:0915 Sep 2023

Murugha seer undergoes treatment in hospital

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who is in judicial custody in connection with Pocso case, underwent treatment in District General hospital in the city and returned to the prison later. The seer had been suffering from fever for some days and kidney infection

Later, the seer was taken to district general hospital and he underwent the scanning. The report stated that there is no major infection in kidney. Later, the seer was shifted to the prison.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army's XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Thursday paid homage to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district.

(Published 15 September 2023, 02:50 IST)
