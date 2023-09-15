News Live: J&K L-G pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who is in judicial custody in connection with Pocso case, underwent treatment in District General hospital in the city and returned to the prison later. The seer had been suffering from fever for some days and kidney infection

Later, the seer was taken to district general hospital and he underwent the scanning. The report stated that there is no major infection in kidney. Later, the seer was shifted to the prison.