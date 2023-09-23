Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Trudeau says shared credible allegations with India weeks ago

Track latest updates across India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 03:45 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2523 Sep 2023

S Jaishankar holds meeting with his counterparts of Quad on sidelines of UN General Assembly session

02:1023 Sep 2023

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says shared credible allegations with India weeks ago

02:1023 Sep 2023

PM Modi to inaugurate the ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan

03:4523 Sep 2023

NDRF team evacuates 6 people in floodwater rescue operation in the Ambajhari Lake area, Nagpur 

03:3923 Sep 2023

Amit Shah to deliver Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture in Mumbai University today

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p></div>

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: PTI Photo

03:0623 Sep 2023

Tight security in Karnataka's Mandya amid 'bandh' called over Cauvery water dispute

02:3523 Sep 2023

Nagpur heavy rains lead to overflowing of Ambazari lake 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Waterlogged road in Nagpur.</p></div>

Waterlogged road in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

DCM Devendra Fadnavis is continuously monitoring the heavy rain situation in Nagpur. There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low lying area around it is affected more due to this. Others parts of the city too are affected. DCM has instructed the Nagpur Collector, Municipal Commissioner and CP to immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places. NDRF and SDRF teams are also being deployed.

02:2523 Sep 2023

S Jaishankar holds meeting with his counterparts of Quad on sidelines of UN General Assembly session

02:1023 Sep 2023

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says shared credible allegations with India weeks ago

02:1023 Sep 2023

PM Modi to inaugurate the ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan

(Published 23 September 2023, 02:25 IST)
India NewsWorld newsCanadaNarendra ModiJustin TrudeauRainfallBreaking news

Follow us on

Follow