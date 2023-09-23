News Live: Trudeau says shared credible allegations with India weeks ago

DCM Devendra Fadnavis is continuously monitoring the heavy rain situation in Nagpur. There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low lying area around it is affected more due to this. Others parts of the city too are affected. DCM has instructed the Nagpur Collector, Municipal Commissioner and CP to immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places. NDRF and SDRF teams are also being deployed.