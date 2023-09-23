News Live: Trudeau says shared credible allegations with India weeks ago

Amit Shah to deliver Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture in Mumbai University today
03:0623 Sep 2023
Tight security in Karnataka's Mandya amid 'bandh' called over Cauvery water dispute
#WATCH | Mandya, Karnataka: Security arrangements tightened in Mandya in view of the 'bandh' called by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits on the Cauvery river water sharing issue. pic.twitter.com/pkYEZMNYSW
Nagpur heavy rains lead to overflowing of Ambazari lake
DCM Devendra Fadnavis is continuously monitoring the heavy rain situation in Nagpur. There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low lying area around it is affected more due to this. Others parts of the city too are affected. DCM has instructed the Nagpur Collector, Municipal Commissioner and CP to immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places. NDRF and SDRF teams are also being deployed.
02:2523 Sep 2023
S Jaishankar holds meeting with his counterparts of Quad on sidelines of UN General Assembly session
VIDEO | External Affairs minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterparts of Quad nations on sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. pic.twitter.com/fLhGuFTwZm
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says shared credible allegations with India weeks ago
#WATCH | On the India-Canada row, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says, "In regards to India, Canada has shared the credible allegations with India. We did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India and we hope that they engage with us so that we can get to… pic.twitter.com/lpgAwKfSdN