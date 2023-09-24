Home
india

LIVE
News Live: PM Modi to virtually flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express

Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 02:38 IST

Highlights
PM Modi to  virtually flag off  9 Vande Bharat Express

Robotic trio has been created as the mascot for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

More than one lakh idols of Lord Ganesh immersed in Mumbai on Saturday on the 5th day of Ganeshotsav. (DHNS)

India's women's team wins silver medal in 10 M air rifle shooting event at Asian Games

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Podium Pic for 10 M Air rifle women's team.</p></div>

Podium Pic for 10 M Air rifle women's team.

Credit: X/@Anmolkakkar27

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win silver medal in lightweight men's double sculls event at Asian Games

(Published 24 September 2023, 02:28 IST)
India NewsWorld newsCanadaNarendra ModiRainfallVande Bharat ExpressAsian GamesBreaking news

