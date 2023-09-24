News Live: PM Modi to virtually flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi to virtually flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express
02:1724 Sep 2023
Robotic trio has been created as the mascot for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou
02:1724 Sep 2023
More than one lakh idols of Lord Ganesh immersed in Mumbai on Saturday on the 5th day of Ganeshotsav. (DHNS)
02:3824 Sep 2023
India's women's team wins silver medal in 10 M air rifle shooting event at Asian Games
02:2824 Sep 2023
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win silver medal in lightweight men's double sculls event at Asian Games
02:1724 Sep 2023
VIDEO | The robotic trio has been created as the mascot for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The three robot mascots are known as Chenchen, Congcong, and Lianlian. They symbolize the vibrant culture and rich heritage of Hangzhou, where the games are hosted.… pic.twitter.com/il7iZ1vh8k