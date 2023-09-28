News Live: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area

Maharashtra | IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28
03:0328 Sep 2023
India's Roshibina Devi wins silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event at Asian Games
04:0628 Sep 2023
Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary: Tweets PM Modi
"Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty," posts PM… pic.twitter.com/JffVrBqmVc
PM Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary
"Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture," posts PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/CfDKFZg0He
"Our dedicated and talented Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women’s Sanda 60 kg. She has showcased extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her discipline and determination are also admirable. Congratulations to her," posts PM… pic.twitter.com/rzPpX8r5bO
Another Gold in Shooting by our remarkable 10m Air Pistol Men's team at the Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates winners
"Another Gold in Shooting by our remarkable 10m Air Pistol Men's team at the Asian Games! Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal have made the entire nation proud with their precision and skill. I congratulate them and wish them the very best for their future… pic.twitter.com/cik9ufvFjM
More than 19,000 cops deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival
04:0628 Sep 2023
Karnataka | The Returning officer and his team who were in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district to conduct elections of Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society were robbed and attacked by four unknown people on 27th September
Karnataka | The Returning officer and his team who were in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district to conduct elections of Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society were robbed and attacked by four unknown people on 27th September. 250 ballot papers and two laptops were robbed… pic.twitter.com/oevmjVPiLw
Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team
04:0628 Sep 2023
Check out the visuals of P-8I Anti-Submarine Warfare & maritime surveillance aircraft from naval air base INS Rajali
#WATCH | Visual of P-8I Anti-Submarine Warfare & maritime surveillance aircraft from naval air base INS Rajali. P-8I is known as the game changer aircraft for the Indian Navy as it has played a key role in carrying out surveillance in multiple areas of Indian interest from the… pic.twitter.com/qAQhLUJPNE
Delhi Police has registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code in the incident where pro-Khalistani graffiti was written on walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover on 27th September.