Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 04:06 IST

Highlights
03:0328 Sep 2023

EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Washington, DC.

03:0328 Sep 2023

Maharashtra | IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28

03:0328 Sep 2023

India's Roshibina Devi wins silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event at Asian Games

04:0628 Sep 2023

Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary: Tweets PM Modi

04:0628 Sep 2023

PM Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

04:0628 Sep 2023

PM Modi congratulates Roshibina Devi Naorem

04:0628 Sep 2023

Another Gold in Shooting by our remarkable 10m Air Pistol Men's team at the Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates winners

04:0628 Sep 2023

More than 19,000 cops deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival

04:0628 Sep 2023

Karnataka | The Returning officer and his team who were in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district to conduct elections of Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society were robbed and attacked by four unknown people on 27th September

04:0628 Sep 2023

Indian Army releases a video to mark the 197th Gunners' Day

04:0628 Sep 2023

Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team

04:0628 Sep 2023

Check out the visuals of P-8I Anti-Submarine Warfare & maritime surveillance aircraft from naval air base INS Rajali

04:0628 Sep 2023

Delhi Police has registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code in the incident where pro-Khalistani graffiti was written on walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover on 27th September.

(Published 28 September 2023, 03:03 IST)
