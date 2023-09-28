Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang, arrested by STF

In today's news- Indian athletes continue making our country proud by winning medals at the Asian Games. Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol team; followed by Roshibina Devi winning silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event. PM Modi congratulated all the winner on X. Meanwhile PM Modi also paid homage to our great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. He also remembers legendary singer, late Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary today. In more news, more than 19,000 cops have deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival. IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28. Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 08:33 IST

Highlights
06:4628 Sep 2023

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti hands over passport to one millionth visa holder and her spouse in Delhi

06:4628 Sep 2023

The US Mission to India has reached and surpassed its goal to process one million nonimmigrant visa applications in 2023. 

06:4628 Sep 2023

Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to stage 'rail roko' at noon today over their demands of compensation for flood-affected farmers and MSP guarantee among others

05:0928 Sep 2023

Trevor Noah show cancelled in Bengaluru, Comedian, Book My Show apologise to fans

08:2228 Sep 2023

PM Modi condoles MS Swaninathan's demise

08:2228 Sep 2023

India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to US$ 9.2 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2023-24 from US$ 17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2022-23 but it was higher than US$ 1.3 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter.1: RBI

08:2228 Sep 2023

Farmers' stage 'Rail Roko' andolan in Punjab

08:2228 Sep 2023

Celebrations at Lalbaughcha Raja on Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai

08:2228 Sep 2023

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General at the WHO and daughter of MS Swaminathan condoles on her father MS Swaminathan's demise

08:1128 Sep 2023

Abdul Samad alias Saddam, a member of Atiq Ahmad gang arrested by STF from Delhi

07:1028 Sep 2023

Iconic agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan dies following illness

07:0828 Sep 2023

Preparations underway for World Cultural Festival 2023 in Washington, DC, USA.

07:0828 Sep 2023

ISRO chief S Somanath offers prayers at Aadi Jyotirling Shree Somnath Mahadev Temple in Saurashtra, Gujarat.

News Live: Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang, arrested by STF

Gujarat: "It's our good luck as it was our effort to soft-land (Chandrayaan 3) on the Moon...It's the blessing of the lord Somnath...We have to work on other missions as well so we need strength and blessings," says ISRO Chief S Somanath on visiting the Shree Somnath temple

07:0828 Sep 2023

"On October 1, 'Ek Tarikh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' programme will be organised as appealed by PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address," says Union minister Nitin Gadkari .

(Published 28 September 2023, 03:03 IST)
