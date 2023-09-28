News Live: Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang, arrested by STF
In today's news- Indian athletes continue making our country proud by winning medals at the Asian Games. Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol team; followed by Roshibina Devi winning silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event. PM Modi congratulated all the winner on X. Meanwhile PM Modi also paid homage to our great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. He also remembers legendary singer, late Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary today. In more news, more than 19,000 cops have deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival. IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28. Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti hands over passport to one millionth visa holder and her spouse in Delhi
06:4628 Sep 2023
The US Mission to India has reached and surpassed its goal to process one million nonimmigrant visa applications in 2023.
06:4628 Sep 2023
Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to stage 'rail roko' at noon today over their demands of compensation for flood-affected farmers and MSP guarantee among others
05:0928 Sep 2023
Trevor Noah show cancelled in Bengaluru, Comedian, Book My Show apologise to fans
08:2228 Sep 2023
PM Modi condoles MS Swaninathan's demise
Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation. pic.twitter.com/BjLxHtAjC4
India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to US$ 9.2 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2023-24 from US$ 17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2022-23 but it was higher than US$ 1.3 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter.1: RBI
08:2228 Sep 2023
Farmers' stage 'Rail Roko' andolan in Punjab
#WATCH | Punjab | Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, sit on railway tracks as they stage a 'Rail Roko Andolan' over their demands, including Committee for MSP, withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi and compensation & jobs for families of… pic.twitter.com/fy9t6XieHH
Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General at the WHO and daughter of MS Swaminathan condoles on her father MS Swaminathan's demise
#WATCH | Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General at the WHO and daughter of MS Swaminathan, says, "...He was not keeping well for the last few days... His end came very peacefully this morning... Till the end, he was committed to the… https://t.co/n8B313Q2etpic.twitter.com/0BKDqqXbse
Iconic agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan dies following illness
07:0828 Sep 2023
Preparations underway for World Cultural Festival 2023 in Washington, DC, USA.
VIDEO | Preparations underway for World Cultural Festival 2023 in Washington, D.C., USA.
"An event like this right in the heart of Washington, D.C. in front of the capitol which is a very significant location for bringing people together, celebrating each other's culture,… pic.twitter.com/p3aGzdXZV8
ISRO chief S Somanath offers prayers at Aadi Jyotirling Shree Somnath Mahadev Temple in Saurashtra, Gujarat.
Gujarat: "It's our good luck as it was our effort to soft-land (Chandrayaan 3) on the Moon...It's the blessing of the lord Somnath...We have to work on other missions as well so we need strength and blessings," says ISRO Chief S Somanath on visiting the Shree Somnath temple
07:0828 Sep 2023
"On October 1, 'Ek Tarikh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' programme will be organised as appealed by PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address," says Union minister Nitin Gadkari .