News Live: Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang, arrested by STF

In today's news- Indian athletes continue making our country proud by winning medals at the Asian Games. Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol team; followed by Roshibina Devi winning silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event. PM Modi congratulated all the winner on X. Meanwhile PM Modi also paid homage to our great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. He also remembers legendary singer, late Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary today. In more news, more than 19,000 cops have deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival. IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28. Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!