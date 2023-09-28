Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: BJP is upbeat, will form next govt in Rajasthan, says party leader Satish Poonia

Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 02:22 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:3628 Sep 2023

Party is upbeat and will certainly form government, says BJP leader Satish Poonia after attending party's core group meeting in Jaipur.

01:3628 Sep 2023

Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls

01:3628 Sep 2023

BJP's Suvendu shares stage with Congress leader in protest against TMC

02:2228 Sep 2023

BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh incapable of protecting dignity of women, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of being incapable of protecting the dignity of women and girls in the state after a video clip of a 12-year-old rape victim found bleeding on a street in Ujjain went viral on social media.

Read more

01:3628 Sep 2023

Party is upbeat and will certainly form government, says BJP leader Satish Poonia after attending party's core group meeting in Jaipur.

01:3628 Sep 2023

Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday held discussions with the party's Rajasthan leadership on the upcoming state Assembly election, amid a buzz that two central ministers might be asked to contest.

01:3628 Sep 2023

BJP's Suvendu shares stage with Congress leader in protest against TMC

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi on Wednesday participated in a protest rally of aspiring candidates for school jobs in West Bengal, triggering accusations from the ruling TMC of a "covert alliance" among the CPI(M), Congress, and the saffron camp in the state.

(Published 28 September 2023, 02:19 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeJ P NaddaDMKSamajwadi PartyAIADMKJDSLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow