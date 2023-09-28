India Political Updates: BJP is upbeat, will form next govt in Rajasthan, says party leader Satish Poonia
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 02:22 IST
Highlights
01:3628 Sep 2023
Party is upbeat and will certainly form government, says BJP leader Satish Poonia after attending party's core group meeting in Jaipur.
01:3628 Sep 2023
Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls
01:3628 Sep 2023
BJP's Suvendu shares stage with Congress leader in protest against TMC
BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh incapable of protecting dignity of women, says Congress
The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of being incapable of protecting the dignity of women and girls in the state after a video clip of a 12-year-old rape victim found bleeding on a street in Ujjain went viral on social media.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday held discussions with the party's Rajasthan leadership on the upcoming state Assembly election, amid a buzz that two central ministers might be asked to contest.
BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi on Wednesday participated in a protest rally of aspiring candidates for school jobs in West Bengal, triggering accusations from the ruling TMC of a "covert alliance" among the CPI(M), Congress, and the saffron camp in the state.
(Published 28 September 2023, 02:19 IST)